New Delhi: More than Rs 2 lakh deposited in over 60 lakh bank accounts post demonetisation, as per reports.

Rs 3-4 lakh crore of evaded income deposited in banks post demonetisation and Income Tax department is scrutinising details, said an official.

More than Rs 10,700 cr cash deposited in different bank accounts in North Eastern states since November 9, the official added.

The I-T department and Enforcement Directorate are looking into over Rs 16,000 crore deposited in different accounts of cooperative banks. Nearly Rs 80,000 cr of repayment of loans done in cash post demonetisation.

So far, Rs 25,000 crore have been deposited in cash in dormant bank accounts post demonetisation.

The 50-day deadline to deposit the junked Rs 500/1,000 notes in banks came to an end on December 31.

People still have time to exchange the currency notes at designated RBI counters till March 31 after giving valid reasons for not depositing defunct notes in their accounts by December 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a surprise announcement on November 8 declared the Rs 500 and 1,000 notes invalid.