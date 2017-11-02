SBI brings home loan rate to lowest in industry: 5 things you must know

New Delhi: Largest public lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday lowered home loan rate by 0.05 percent to 8.30 percent, the lowest in the industry.

It has also reduced the auto loan by a similar percentage point to 8.70 percent per annum compared to earlier 8.75 percent.

On the rate reduction, P K Gupta, SBI MD retail banking, said, "With this reduction in rates, we are offering lowest rates for most of our product offering in retail loans. Lower rates along with wide distribution network and use of digital technology to enhance customer experience is a perfect package for any retail loan customer."

The reduction in the retail loan rate by SBI is expected to prompt other lenders to go for a similar move.

Here are 5 things you must know about SBI's new home loan rate regime