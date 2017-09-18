SBI Card customer base grows to 50 lakh

New Delhi: SBI Card on Monday said its cardholder base has grown to 50 lakh as 10 lakh plus customers were added over the last year.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Private Ltd (SBI Card), in a release, said the company has also seen a "significant increase" in card spend, which has grown to Rs 5,500 crore plus from an average of Rs 3,500 crore a month, over last one year.

"We have risen from fourth position in the industry to become the second-largest player, both in terms of customer base and card spends. We have consistently maintained year on year growth of over 40 per cent on card spends, outpacing the industry growth by a substantial margin," said Vijay Jasuja, CEO, SBI Card.

The company, he said, expects to sustain the momentum with 30 percent plus growth over the coming year.

With the launch of products such as Chennai Metro SBI Card, Tata Star Card and Central SBI Select Cards, the company has expanded its co-brand portfolio over the last year.

"The company has also expanded its cashback programmes to become the largest in the industry, across the widest spread of partners in different regions," the release stated.

SBI Card was launched in October 1998 by State Bank of India and GE Capital.