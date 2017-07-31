SBI cuts interest rates by 0.5% on savings accounts, to be effective from today

New Delhi: India’s largest lender SBI on Monday cut interest rates on savings bank deposits by 0.5 percent.

Revision of interest rates on savings bank deposits will be effective from 31st July.

According to the new structure, for saving deposits balance up to Rs 1 crore, SBI will offer a rate of 3.5 percent as compared to 4 percent earlier, the bank said.

However, for saving deposits balance above Rs 1 crore, rate of interest has been retained at 4 percent per annum.

State Bank of India had earlier cut its term deposit rates by up to 50 basis points for various maturities.