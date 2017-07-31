close
SBI cuts interest rates by 0.5% on savings accounts, to be effective from today

According to the new structure, for saving deposits balance upto Rs 1 crores, SBI will offer a rate of 3.5 percent as compared to 4 percent earlier, the bank said.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 11:48
SBI cuts interest rates by 0.5% on savings accounts, to be effective from today

New Delhi: India’s largest lender SBI on Monday cut interest rates on savings bank deposits by 0.5 percent.

Revision of interest rates on savings bank deposits will be effective from 31st July.

According to the new structure, for saving deposits balance up to Rs 1 crore, SBI will offer a rate of 3.5 percent as compared to 4 percent earlier, the bank said.

However, for saving deposits balance above Rs 1 crore, rate of interest has been retained at 4 percent per annum.

State Bank of India had earlier cut its term deposit rates by up to 50 basis points for various maturities.

SBISBI savings accountsInterest on SBI savings depositsSBI savings rateSBI savings

