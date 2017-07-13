close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SBI reduces NEFT, RTGS charges up to 75%

The State Bank of India (SBI), the largest commercial bank in the country, on Thursday reduced the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Dettlement (RTGS) charges up to 75%, effective from 15 July.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 12:43
SBI reduces NEFT, RTGS charges up to 75%

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI), the largest commercial bank in the country, on Thursday reduced the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) charges up to 75%, effective from 15 July.

The reduced charges will be applicable on the transactions done through internet banking and mobile banking services offered by the bank.

The bank had on Wednesday waived charges for fund transfer of up to Rs1,000 through IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) to promote small transactions.

TAGS

SBISBI fund transfer chargeSBI NEFT chargeSBI RTGS chargeIMPS

From Zee News

Paytm acquires majority stake in Insider.In
Companies

Paytm acquires majority stake in Insider.In

Skoda rolls out new Octavia at starting price of Rs 15.49 lakh
Automobiles

Skoda rolls out new Octavia at starting price of Rs 15.49 l...

Global growth to boost US exports: Fed chair Yellen
International Business

Global growth to boost US exports: Fed chair Yellen

Sensex above 32,000, Nifty nears 9,999: Five factors which are driving the rally
Markets

Sensex above 32,000, Nifty nears 9,999: Five factors which...

Coal scam case: Only SC will hear pleas challenging special court order
Economy

Coal scam case: Only SC will hear pleas challenging special...

Rupee climbs 15 paise to 64.39 vs USD
Markets

Rupee climbs 15 paise to 64.39 vs USD

Petrol, diesel price on 13th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 13th July 2017: Check out the rates...

Flipkart could offer $900-950 million for Snapdeal
Companies

Flipkart could offer $900-950 million for Snapdeal

RBI keeping a close watch on cryptocurrencies: Patel
Economy

RBI keeping a close watch on cryptocurrencies: Patel

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video