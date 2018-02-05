Should you opt for a family health plan?

A family health plan is a type of health insurance which covers more than one member of a family.

These health plans generally cover a family of 4. However, some insurance companies allow you to include your parents in your existing policy. You might also be allowed to include your in-laws (extended family members) in your existing family floater health insurance policy at a cost of additional premium.

Family Health Plan covers up to 15 relationships.

A customer has the option to get a full family medical insurance coverage that includes self, spouse, children and parents.

A family floater is stated to be the best plan when it comes to safeguarding the health of your loved ones. Since it is a single policy for the entire family it relieves you from the task of buying and maintaining several policies for everyone.

There are also some insurance companies that offer family health plan to cover siblings, parents and in-laws.

Family Floater health plan is the best choice when you want to cover parent’s health insurance, spouse and kids insurance in one family health plan, according to policybazaar.com.

