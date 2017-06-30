Small savings schemes: Interest on PPF, NSC slashed by 0.1% to 7.8% effective July 1

New Delhi: The government on Friday reduced the interest rates on small saving schemes, including National Savings Certificates (NSCs), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), by 10 basis points.

Provident Fund (PF) rates have not been reduced.

The PPF and NSCs will now earn 7.8 per cent interest while KVPs will earn even less (7.5 per cent), a Finance Ministry notification said.

Earlier, PPF, NSC and KVP were offering 7.9, 7.9 and 7.6 percent interest respectively.

Besides, both the Senior Citizen`s Savings Scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will now offer 8.3 per cent interest. These were earlier offering 8.4 percent.

Interest rates on small savings are revised quarterly. The previous revision happened in March when the rates for all the schemes were reduced by 10 basis points.