close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Soon, Aadhaar may be made mandatory for buying shares and mutual funds

The move is aimed at curbing sharp practices such as conversion of black money into white through the stock market.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 08:51
Soon, Aadhaar may be made mandatory for buying shares and mutual funds

New Delhi: Government and market regulator SEBI are planning to link Aadhaar to financial market transactions, as per a report in a financial daily.

The government may soon make it mandatory to quote Aadhaar details for buying shares and mutual funds.

The move is aimed at curbing “sharp practices such as conversion of black money into white through the stock market,” as per a report in the Economic Times.

The ET, quoting sources said that mandatory quoting of  permanent account number (PAN) may not be enough to arrest uncrupulous transactions.

The government has made it mandatory to link existing Aadhaar numbers with PAN of taxpayers with effect from July 1.

Amending income tax rules and notifying the same, the government has made quoting of the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar or the enrolment ID a must at the time of application of permanent account number (PAN).

There are over 25 crore PAN card holders in the country while Aadhaar has been issued to 111 crore people.

TAGS

SEBIAADHAARAadhaar for mutual fundsAadhaar for stock marketPermanent Account NumberPan

From Zee News

Petrol, diesel price on 10th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 10th August 2017: Check out the rat...

Companies

RCom plans to issue shares to lenders in lieu of debt

Companies

Only 48 out of 331 suspected shell cos listed on NSE

Jeep Compass: Five features we would’ve liked
Automobiles

Jeep Compass: Five features we would’ve liked

Land Rover India announces pricing for all-new Discovery
Automobiles

Land Rover India announces pricing for all-new Discovery

HUL, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel among Forbes&#039; 100 most innovative companies
Companies

HUL, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel among Forbes' 100...

Sahara in SC for putting on hold auctioning of Aamby Valley
Companies

Sahara in SC for putting on hold auctioning of Aamby Valley

Vijaypat Singhania, retired Raymond tycoon, is now living &#039;hand-to-mouth&#039;, thanks to son Gautam
Companies

Vijaypat Singhania, retired Raymond tycoon, is now living...

Direct tax collection up 19% in April-July at Rs 1.90 lakh crore
Economy

Direct tax collection up 19% in April-July at Rs 1.90 lakh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video