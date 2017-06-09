close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sovereign gold bonds worth Rs 5,400 crore issued so far: RBI

Sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) worth Rs 5,400 crore have been issued in eight tranches till date, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 20:49
Sovereign gold bonds worth Rs 5,400 crore issued so far: RBI

Mumbai: Sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) worth Rs 5,400 crore have been issued in eight tranches till date, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Investors in these bonds, launched in November 2015, have been provided with the option of holding them in physical or dematerialised form.

"The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, has issued eight tranches of sovereign gold bonds for a total value of Rs 5,400 crore till date," the central bank said in a statement.

Against the target of raising Rs 15,000 crore through issue of gold bonds in the first year alone, the proceeds in 19 months total up to only Rs 5,400 crore.

The bonds are government securities denominated in grams of gold. The bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of the government.

The government had come out with the scheme to discourage public from holding gold in physical form.

The government had launched the first tranche of sovereign gold bond scheme in November 2015 for which it got subscription for 915.95 kg of gold worth Rs 246 crore.

Under the scheme, the bonds are denominated in units of one gram of gold and multiples thereof. Minimum investment in the bonds is one gram with a maximum limit of subscription of 500 grams per person per fiscal year (April-March).

The bonds issued under the eighth tranche had a maturity period of eight years.

TAGS

Sovereign Gold BondsRBIGold bondsGovernment securitiesSovereign gold bond scheme

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

No fresh plane order till clarity on privatisation: Air Ind...
Companies

No fresh plane order till clarity on privatisation: Air Ind...

CCI rejects Airtel's complaint against RIL, Reliance J...
Companies

CCI rejects Airtel's complaint against RIL, Reliance J...

Forex kitty at life-time high of $381.167 billion
Economy

Forex kitty at life-time high of $381.167 billion

Rupee slips 3 paise in nervous trade; snaps 2-day rally
Markets

Rupee slips 3 paise in nervous trade; snaps 2-day rally

Govt may approve one more PSU bank consolidation by March
Companies

Govt may approve one more PSU bank consolidation by March

SEBI conditionally approves appointment of new NSE bourse
Markets

SEBI conditionally approves appointment of new NSE bourse

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video