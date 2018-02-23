हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

State Bank of India to issue first electoral bonds from March 1

The State Bank of India (SBI) has been authorised to issue and encash first electoral bonds from March 1 this year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 23, 2018, 07:23 AM IST
Comments |
State Bank of India to issue first electoral bonds from March 1

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has been authorised to issue and encash first electoral bonds from March 1 this year.

The first sale of Electoral Bonds will commence from March 1 for a period of 10 days i.e. up to March 10.

SBI can issue and encash Electoral Bonds initially at its 4 Authorised Branches, as given below:

The Union government had notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 through a gazette notification on January 2 this year.

As per the provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by persons who are Indian citizens or entities established or incorporated in India.

Only political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last general election to Parliament or legislative assembly, would be eligible to receive the bonds.

The bonds can be encashed by political parties only through a bank account with the authorized bank. The bond deposited by the party to its account shall be credited on the same day.

Electoral bonds once purchased would be valid for 15 days from the date of issue and cannot be encashed if deposited after the expiry of the validity period.

 

Tags:
State Bank of IndiaSBIelectoral bondsSBI Electoral BondsElectoral Bond Scheme 2018
Next
Story

7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, new pay hike from April

Trending