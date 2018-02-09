These investments will help you in saving taxes –Know

In order to encourage savings, there are some tax reliefs government offers to private and public sector employees.



To get a clearer idea of what documents you will require to show as proofs of investment, here’s a list (prepared by bankbazaar.com) of items that give you tax exemption from paying tax:

Section 80C: You can claim a maximum cumulative amount of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C.

The following items are included under Section 80C

• Investment in Public Provident Fund (PPF)

• Contribution to Employees Provident Fund (EPF)

• Investment in National Savings Certificate (NSC)

• Premium payment for life Insurance policies

• School fees of children

• Repayment of Home loan principal

• Investment in Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme

• Investment in Unit-linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs)

• Investment in Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS)

• Deferred annuity plan purchase

• Investment in 5-year Fixed Deposit scheme

• Senior Citizens savings scheme

• Contribution to notified securities/deposits scheme

• Subscription to notified pension funds set up by Mutual Fund or UTI.

• Investment in term deposit schemes of the National Housing Bank

• Contribution to term deposit schemes of a public sector or housing finance company

• Investment in notified LIC annuity plans

• Investment in equity shares/debentures of an approved eligible issue

• Subscription to notified bonds of NABARD

