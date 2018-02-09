These investments will help you in saving taxes –Know

You can claim a maximum cumulative amount of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C.
In order to encourage savings, there are some tax reliefs government offers to private and public sector employees.
To get a clearer idea of what documents you will require to show as proofs of investment, here’s a list (prepared by bankbazaar.com) of items that give you tax exemption from paying tax:
Section 80C: You can claim a maximum cumulative amount of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C.
The following items are included under Section 80C
• Investment in Public Provident Fund (PPF)
• Contribution to Employees Provident Fund (EPF)
• Investment in National Savings Certificate (NSC)
• Premium payment for life Insurance policies
• School fees of children
• Repayment of Home loan principal
• Investment in Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme
• Investment in Unit-linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs)
• Investment in Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS)
• Deferred annuity plan purchase
• Investment in 5-year Fixed Deposit scheme
• Senior Citizens savings scheme
• Contribution to notified securities/deposits scheme
• Subscription to notified pension funds set up by Mutual Fund or UTI.
• Investment in term deposit schemes of the National Housing Bank
• Contribution to term deposit schemes of a public sector or housing finance company
• Investment in notified LIC annuity plans
• Investment in equity shares/debentures of an approved eligible issue
• Subscription to notified bonds of NABARD
