These options may be fruitful when planning to fund wedding function

It has been generally witnessed that planning for wedding always witnesses rise in the budget. Sometimes it goes beyond budget and we are left with no choice than to borrow from other sources to fund the auspicious occasion.

There are umpteen sources from where one can borrow, but we need to think of interest rate charges, tenure and principal amount while going for a loan. Let us look at various options.

Personal loan

This type of loan usually comes in handy, when we need money for repairing our house, planning for vacation or preparing for child's marriage.

Your eligibility for opting this loan depends upon your employment type that is salaried or self-employed, your monthly income, your CIBIL score and your existing EMI etc. However, it is an unsecured loan thus the short term tenure plays key role in deciding the interest rate.

Loan against property

Banks and many other financial institutions provide loan against a property which can either be a residential/commercial building or a piece of land. For wedding loan against property can be availed by mortgaging the property with bank. Purposes like education, medical needs, property purchase, marriage or business can be fulfilled through this mode.

Loan amount depends upon factors like type of the property, their market value, etc. Usually banks disburse loan commanding about 40% to 60% of the actual market value.

Most of the loans against property depends upon the profession of a borrower like doctor, engineer, architect, chartered accountant and self-employed having business up to 3 years. Minimum age for such loan can be between 24 to 25 years of age.

Documents like validity proof of the residence, identity proof, salary slips of the previous 6 months, latest bank statement, copy of income tax returns and many more.

