close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

UIDAI warns EAs: Can't cite glitch, excuse to refuse enrolment

The UIDAI has said there is no question of turning back residents seeking enrolment when, in fact, operators are required to renew their registration with the authority every 10 days qualifying them as being fit to offer such services.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 14:56
UIDAI warns EAs: Can&#039;t cite glitch, excuse to refuse enrolment

New Delhi: Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI has issued a stern warning to enrolment agencies for refusing enrolment to residents citing technical glitch or on any other pretext, and termed such refusal as "corrupt practice".

The UIDAI has said there is no question of turning back residents seeking enrolment when, in fact, operators are required to renew their registration with the authority every 10 days qualifying them as being fit to offer such services.

"We are getting a lot of complaints that Aadhaar enrolment centres listed on our site are refusing to do enrolment on one pretext or another. This amounts to corrupt practice," Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told PTI.

There are 25,000 active enrolment centres across India. Incidentally, all the enrolment agencies will have to shift to government or municipal premises from external sites in coming weeks, bringing them under direct supervision of the authorities.

"It is the operator who lists the services on our website. When they register, it is assumed that their machine is working and they are in a position to enrol people," Pandey said, adding that there is no reason why agencies should not enrol people or turn them back them citing technical issues.

Moreover, the renewal of registration by enrolment agencies (EAs) every 10 days is an indication that they are indeed in a position to enrol, he pointed out.

"Refusal to enrol is tantamount to corrupt practice. We have issued a stern warning to all EAs and operators in this regard through our field offices, and request people to also report cases of refusal... So, strong action can be taken against the agencies concerned," he said.

The EAs flouting norms can be fined Rs 10,000 for first offence and Rs 50,000 for a repeat one. Thereafter, the agencies indulging in corrupt practices can be blacklisted.

Pandey also said there have been some complaints of people being asked their Aadhaar number and OTP on phones by callers claiming to be from banks or telecom companies. He cautioned people against disclosing their Aadhaar number and OTP on the phone.

"The person calling may claim to be from bank or telecom firm or government department. People should not fall prey to this or disclose their Aadhaar number or OTP on the phone. Nor should they enter their Aadhaar number or OTP received, on any unauthorised websites," he said.

The UIDAI is the nodal body responsible for rolling out Aadhaar, the 12-digit biometric identification number, to all residents. Till date, Aadhaar has been issued to more than 115 crore people.

TAGS

Aadhaar-issuing authorityUIDAI12-digit biometric identification numberAadhaar number and OTPEnrolment agencies (EAs)CEO Ajay Bhushan PandeyUnique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Gold price falls by Rs 90 to Rs 29,310 per 10 grams; silver dips below 39,000-mark
Bullion

Gold price falls by Rs 90 to Rs 29,310 per 10 grams; silver...

Queensland Premier rules out giving financial support to Adani
Companies

Queensland Premier rules out giving financial support to Ad...

NSE to auction investment limits for Rs 16,758 crore government bonds
Markets

NSE to auction investment limits for Rs 16,758 crore govern...

GST to be revenue neutral in short-term, says Fitch
Economy

GST to be revenue neutral in short-term, says Fitch

7th Pay Commission: Minimum HRA fixation to benefit more than 7.5 lakh govt employees- know how
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Minimum HRA fixation to benefit more th...

Sun Pharma, Samsung BioLogics ink $55.5 mn pact
Companies

Sun Pharma, Samsung BioLogics ink $55.5 mn pact

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video