UMANG app to know PF balance: Here's all you need to know

New Delhi: The information for availing missed call facility and SMS service for getting PF balance and last contribution is now available on UMANG mobile application.

The facility is available in 10 languages viz. English (default), Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannad, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali.

This service is available free of cost to the member. Moreover, these services can be availed from non-smartphones also

Here's how you can know your PF balance using UMANG app