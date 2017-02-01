close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Union Budget 2017 INCOME TAX TABLE: Know how your new income tax slabs will look

Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 16:41
Union Budget 2017 INCOME TAX TABLE: Know how your new income tax slabs will look

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday proposed to reduce the tax rate for income up to Rs 5 lakh from the existing 10 per cent to 5 per cent while imposing 10 percent surcharge on income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

Following is the table of impact on individual on tax proposals:

INCOME TAX RATE IMPACT

Individual Tax Payers

-Up to Rs 2,50,000: NIL NIL

-Rs 2,50,001 to Rs 5,00,000: 5% Rs 7,725 (Savings)

Senior Citizens 60 years but less than 80 years

-Up to Rs 3,00,000: NIL NIL

-Rs 3,00,001 to Rs 5,00,000: 5% Rs 2,575 (Savings)

-Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000: 20% Rs 7,725 (Savings)

Senior Citizens 80 years and above

-Up to Rs 5,00,000: NIL NIL

-Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000: 20% Rs 7,725 (Savings)

Surcharge of 10% on income of all individuals above Rs 50 lakh and less than Rs 1 crore and surcharge of 15 percent on income above Rs 1 crore

First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 16:35
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

TOP VIDEOS

Arun Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament

Non bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya

18 lakh taxpayers to get Income Tax notices to explain large deposits

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.