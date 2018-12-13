हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
United Bank of India

United Bank of India raises deposit rates by 0.25%

The interest rate for fixed deposits between 1-3 years will increase to 6.25 percent from 6 percent.

United Bank of India raises deposit rates by 0.25%

New Delhi: State-owned India United Bank of India on Wednesday raised deposit rates across select maturities by 0.25 percent.

With the increase, fixed deposit rate for one-year tenure will increase to 6.5 percent from existing 6.35 percent, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The interest rate for fixed deposits between 1-3 years will increase to 6.25 percent from 6 percent.

The bank has revised the rate of interest on domestic term deposits for less than Rs 1 crore, with effect from December 14, 2018, it said.

