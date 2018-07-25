हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ITR filing 2017-18

Want to e-verify your return via net banking? List of banks offering e-verification

New Delhi: In order to make e-verification of ITR (Income Tax Return ) filing easier, the Income Tax department has operationalised new e-filing system, that allows online verification of a person's ITR by using either the Aadhaar number, internet banking, ATM or email.

The e-verification of ITR measures completely eliminates the need of sending the paper acknowledgment called ITR-V through post to the Bengaluru based CPC.

Here is the list of banks offering e-verification of ITR

  •    Allahabad Bank
  •     Andhra Bank
  •     Axis Bank Ltd
  •     Bank of Baroda
  •     Bank of India
  •     Bank of Maharashtra
  •     Canara Bank
  •     Central Bank of India
  •     City Union Bank Ltd
  •     Corporation Bank-Corporate Banking
  •     Corporation Bank-Retail Banking
  •     Dena Bank
  •     Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
  •     HDFC Bank
  •     ICICI Bank
  •     IDBI Bank
  •     Indian Bank
  •     Indian Overseas Bank
  •     IndusInd Bank Ltd
  •     Karnataka Bank
  •     Kotak Mahindra Bank
  •     Oriental Bank of Commerce
  •     Punjab National Bank
  •     Punjab and Sind Bank
  •     South Indian Bank
  •     State Bank of India
  •     Syndicate Bank
  •     The Federal Bank Limited
  •     The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
  •     UCO Bank
  •     Union Bank of India
  •     United Bank of India
  •     Vijaya Bank
  •     Yes Bank Ltd
