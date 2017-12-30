Want to save on your airfare ticket? Use these tricks

Airlines offer cheap tickets during festive seasons, but it’s not easy to avail benefits all the time as they follow a unique system of pricing.



The final airfare that you pay includes base fare, which is Rs 3,000 or below, as per new DGCA rule.



The charges like airline fuel, CUTE, passenger service fee, user development fee, other surcharge and GST rates are included for both economic and business class.



However, there are few tricks which you can use for saving on your airfare tickets, as per Bank Bazaar.



Always compare



Before booking a flight, use flight comparison websites like Google flights, Kayak or Skyscanner to compare fares across different airlines to your desired destination.



This gives you a better picture and also help you select a more economical option.



Choose to fly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays



Usually, when supply is low, then demand is high and airlines do follow this method very nicely.



Most of us choose to travel for work mostly on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays and some of us like to travel on weekends for personal vacations.



Thus, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays will usually have the cheapest airfares during the week.

Use incognito mode during booking



Once you book an airline ticket from a travel portal, your information gets automatically stored in their system along with cookies. This is a good thing it does save a lot of time on mentioning the same data.



Problem arises when you plan to book air ticket second time, the website server reads your details and raises the airfare.



For avoiding such situation, you switch to the private browsing mode or the Incognito mode available on your internet browser. Also, you can use the browser in the normal mode after you have cleared all the cookies or simply open the website from a different browser or computer.



