What is Masked Aadhaar, its privacy benefits and how to download it: All you need to know

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently added a new security feature for your Aadhaar called the ‘Masked Aadhaar’.

The Masked Aadhaar, as the name suggests, lets the user opt for an Aadhaar card which does not give the details of all the 12 digits of the Aadhaar number. It only shows the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number while the remaining 8 digits are masked or veiled.

You can use Masked Aadhaar for KYC where sharing Aadhaar number is not necessary.

The Masked Aadhaar has to be obtained through e-Aadhaar which is a password protected electronic copy of Aadhaar. It is digitally signed by the competent Authority of UIDAI. As per Aadhaar Act, e-Aadhaar is equally valid like Physical Copy of Aadhaar for all purposes.

How to download it