Will the new Rs 200 notes come with these security features?

The new notes of Rs 200 is expected to be out before the end of 2017.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 10:59
Will the new Rs 200 notes come with these security features?
Pic for representational purpose

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to introduce Rs 200 notes in the coming months to ease pressure on lower-denomination currencies that are in short supply.

The central bank had reportedly decided to bring in Rs 200 notes in March after consulting the finance ministry.

The new notes of Rs 200 is expected to be out before the end of 2017.

Soon, a notification may be issued by the Reserve Bank of India with regard to issuance of new Rs 200 bills.

It is being widely speculated in the media that the new Rs 200 notes may come with these security features

- The new Rs 200 notes may be written in Devnagari with denominational numerical 200 in Devnagari

- Floral design printed both on the front

- See through register with denominational numeral 200 can be seen when it is held against light

- Watermark of Mahatma Gandhi's portrait and electrotype (200) watermarks

- Latent Image with denominational numeral with which the note can be seen when it is being held at 45 degree angle at the eye level

- Security thread with inscriptions like India, RBI and 200

- For the visually impaired, it might have intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, bleed lines and identification mark

- Guaratntee clause, governor's signature with promise clause and RBI emblem

 

