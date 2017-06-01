close
Will your mobile bill shoot up or go down after implementation of GST – Know

After implementation of GST, will your mobile bill shoot up or go down – watch the video and know.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 13:51
Will your mobile bill shoot up or go down after implementation of GST – Know

New Delhi: Under the proposed GST regime, the government has kept 18 percent tax on telecom services compared to 15 percent levied at present.

Further, mobile tower companies will also need to pay 18 percent tax on services they provide to telecom operators. Their is no input credit or tax refund provision available for them and hence they will pass on this tax to service providers.

So, after implementation of GST, will your mobile bill shoot up or go down? Watch the video and know.

