Worried about PAN Migration while shifting to new residence? Here is all you need to know

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) contains details including date of birth, name, permanent address and an unique PAN number assigned to an individual, issued by Income Tax department. Recent amendments regarding PAN has made it a primary requisite as an ID. The 10-digit alphanumeric PAN number allotted to a person is used to link all of his/her financial transactions particularly tax payments, income tax return, wealth tax return.

But a situation that adds to the anxiety of the people is – Is it important to get the PAN migrated, in case of shifting to another state?

Yes, it is essential to get it migrated to the new Assessing Officer (AO) that enables the processing of the return filed by the assessee according to the new address.

Here are the key pointers, how to get your PAN ID migrated.

Approaching to initiate the process: The PAN migration application has to be filed to the current AO, who at present holds the dominion of your PAN. The process demands a request of PAN transfer. The request has to be entered by the new AO (destination AO, according to the change in residence).

Confirming the jurisdiction of new AO: It can be viewed on the official website www.incometaxindia.gov.in.

Visit the site, and you will get the designation and contact number of the officers mentioned in the 'Field Offices' column.

(Note: People who are serving in the Armed Forces, the PAN is generally as per their office address or the recent place of posting. Nevertheless, PAN should be transferred to the jurisdictional AO in their hometown (or the place of settlement) after retirement.)

After filing application: Once the source AO allows the transfer request, PAN transfer request will reach to source Commissioner of Income Tax for confirmation. To recall, the PAN remains stuck in the transfer process, unless the source officer accepts the transfer request. The destination AO is not responsible for any tax- related transactions done by you, unless the PAN gets migrated.

Confirmation of migration of PAN: Visit the website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and move to 'KNOW YOUR JURISDICTIONAL AO' column. You can verify the current status of PAN using these instructions.

PAN migration mobile app: Income Tax department's newly launched mobile Aaykar Setu provides the option of PAN migration.