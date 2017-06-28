close
Yes Bank partners with Hike messenger to power payments platform

This partnership will instantly provide UPI access to over 100 million Hike users.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 15:21
New Delhi: Yes Bank has partnered with Hike messenger to power Unified Payments Interface (UPI) based payment solutions.

This partnership will instantly provide UPI access to over 100 million Hike users and provide a significant fillip to India's digital payments ecosystem.

The UPI integration has been done on the back of Yes Bank's API Banking platform.

The partnership between Yes Bank and Hike comes on the backdrop of the launch of Hike 5.0 - the most comprehensive update that the platform has received in terms of its interface as well as operations.

 

