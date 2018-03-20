You may have to update your cheque book soon. Here's why

New Delhi: State Bank of India said on Tuesday that customers of erstwhile associate banks and those of Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB) will have to update their cheque books on or before March 31. These five erstwhile associate banks and BMB had merged with SBI in April of 2017.

SBI announced the new deadline through a tweet and said that old cheque books of these banks would not be valid from next month. This is the third extension in the deadline which was initially September 30 before being pushed back to December 31.

All #customers of erstwhile #AssociateBanks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank are requested to apply for SBI #cheque books by 31st March 2018, to avoid any inconvenience. The old e- AB / BMB cheque books will not be valid post 31.03.2018.#StateBankOfIndia #SBI #INB #deadline #March2018 pic.twitter.com/5qtGj54wbV — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 20, 2018

Customers can get their new cheque books through either internet and mobile banking or by visiting an SBI branch or ATM.