You may have to update your cheque book soon. Here's why

State Bank of India said on Tuesday that customers of erstwhile associate banks and those of Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB) will have to update their cheque books on or before March 31. These five erstwhile associate banks and BMB had merged with SBI in April of 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 20, 2018, 22:26 PM IST
SBI announced the new deadline through a tweet and said that old cheque books of these banks would not be valid from next month. This is the third extension in the deadline which was initially September 30 before being pushed back to December 31.

 

 

Customers can get their new cheque books through either internet and mobile banking or by visiting an SBI branch or ATM.

