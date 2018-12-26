Zero transaction charges on booking train tickets via Paytm

New Delhi: IRCTC app users will get transaction charges waiver for booking tickets via wallet services company Paytm.

In its website, Paytm wrote, “You can book trains for any destination, class or train type. We also guarantee no extra charge You can check out the details like train departure & arrival time between two particular destinations and even the trains PNR status on Paytm.”

Company's vice-president Abhishek Rajan has said that till October 2018, the company was charging a Payment Gateway fee, which is equivalent to 1.8% of the total order value on train ticket bookings. The e-wallet company has now completely waived it off.

The share of railway tickets booked using digital modes of payment increased to 66 percent of the total reserved tickets in 2017-18 from 60 percent in 2016-17, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain told the Rajya Sabha in August.

This year (till June), approximately 68 percent of total reserved tickets were booked through digital means, the government was told.

The payment for tickets booked on the IRCTC website is made through various cashless modes such as net banking, credit/debit cards, cash cards, e-wallets and Unified Payment Interface (UPI)/Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM).