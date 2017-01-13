close
Zeta launches paperless LTA claims platform in India

By Ajeet Kumar | Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 20:48
New Delhi: Zeta, a Fintech startup offering smart employee benefits for tax saving under its Optima brand, Friday announced the launch of the fully digital Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) solution.

Known as the Optima LTA Card, this solution will help organisations manage employees’ leave travel allowance claims/ reimbursements digitally and enable employees to submit claims instantly.

Optima LTA Card is built on Zeta’s digital platform that is uniquely designed to process LTA claims the paperless way.

Employees are now empowered to submit their travel claims digitally and thereby avoid extensive paperwork.

It is more simple and seamless for both organisations and employees.

Moreover, Optima LTA Card is compliant with all legal mandates set by the Income Tax Department.

Organisations need not collect and verify paper bills manually since all verifications will be handled by Zeta Optima at the back end.

This solution enables digital storage of bills over a period of seven years and employers can track LTA bills and employee claims online at any given point of time.

Zeta Co-founder and CEO Bhavin Turakhia said, “Optima LTA Card reinforces our commitment to make tax-saving solutions easily accessible for all. As our country is moving to a digital era, the digitised LTA solution is a good alternative to the otherwise process-plagued tax benefit solutions and is easy to manage for organisations and for employees to avail.”

First Published: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 20:43
