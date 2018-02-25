PM Modi pays homage to Aurobindo in Puducherry, attends Auroville Golden Jubilee celebrations

PUDUCHERRY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo in Puducherry and said that his vision continues to inspire the country and the world.

"It is important today to remember the vast extent of action and thought of Shri Aurobindo. A man of action, a philosopher, a poet, there were so many facets to his character. And each of them was dedicated to the good of the nation and humanity," he said on the occasion of Auroville foundation's Golden Jubilee week.

Auroville (City of Dawn) International Township is situated in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. The universal project was envisioned by the mother of Aurobindo Ashram, Mirra Alfassa, and is dedicated to the ideal of human unity.

Speaking at the Auroville, he said that India has always allowed mutual respect and co-existence of different religions and cultures. "India is home to the age-old tradition of Gurukul, where learning isn't confined to classrooms. Auroville too has developed as a place of un-ending and life-long education," he said.

He also added that Auroville brought together men, women, young, old, cutting across boundaries and identities. "Auroville's Charter was handwritten in French by Divine Mother herself. The Mother set 5 high principles for Auroville," he said.

He arrived in Chennai earlier in the day and visited the Aurobindo ashram. He paid floral tributes at the memorial of the spiritual leader and meditated for a few minutes. He also interacted with the children of the International School of Education run by the ashram and then left for Auroville.

He was received by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy among others in Puducherry.