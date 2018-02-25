PM Narendra Modi visits Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the Sri Aurobindo Ashram here and paid homage to its founder Sri Aurobindo.

After arriving here from Chennai, Modi reached the ashram where he was received by the officials.

He paid floral tributes at the memorial of Aurobindo, a spiritual leader, and meditated for a few minutes. Later, he interacted with the children of the International School of Education run by the ashram.

He then left for Auroville (City of Dawn) International Township situated in neighbouring Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu where he will participate in its golden jubilee celebrations.

The international or universal project envisioned by the mother of Aurobindo Ashram, Mirra Alfassa, is dedicated to the ideal of human unity.

Earlier on his arrival at the airport here, Modi was received by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy among others.