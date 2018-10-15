हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
P Lalthanhwala

Liquor prohibition not an issue; Congress will retain power in Mizoram: P Lalthanhawla

Lalthanhwala is confident that Congress will retain power in Mizoram.

Liquor prohibition not an issue; Congress will retain power in Mizoram: P Lalthanhawla

P Lalthanhwala is the Chief Minister of Mizoram from 2008. He has been the CM for a record five times. He started with MNF in 1966 and subsequently joined Congress in 1967. He gave up the position of Chief Minister for Pu Laldenga when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi signed the peace accord.

Though the BJP, which is power in several states, is not much of force in Mizoram, P Lalthanhwala will face both BJP and the MNF in the upcoming assembly elections here. He spoke to WION’S Kartikeya Sharma on a number of issues ranging from prohibition to BJP to trade links with Bangladesh.

 
Q: How hopeful you are of wresting Mizoram again?

A: I’m very hopeful of winning back Mizoram again. Trends are in our favour and there is no anti-incumbency in the state. People are with us and our candidates will do very well.
 
Q: What are the issues in assembly elections?

A: There aren’t many issues. Economically, Mizoram has done well. The government led by the Congress party is popular here. Our policies have benefitted the poor. Mizoram is one of the best performing states in India. It is even ahead of Gujarat in some parameters. Mizoram’s per capita income is higher than the national average. We have been able to cater to the low-income strata very well.
 
Q: Is prohibition an issue in the elections?

A: Prohibition on sale of liquor is not an issue. We implemented the prohibition on the advice of the Church which failed miserably. We had to find alternatives after its failure. We made the sale of liquor legal but added strong provisions to control its rampant sale.
 
Q: Two important ministers have quit your government?

A: There resignation will not affect my government. Some years ago, our vice president also quit but we came back with thumping majority. We will repeat our performance again.
 
Q: What explains the rise of BJP in the state and is Opposition a major force in Mizoram?

A: BJP has come up in the North East through money power. Even in the past, money power was used in Mizoram. It did not find success in the state. We will defeat BJP’s attempt to intrude in the state. MNF is not a major force even in the legislature today. They only have 5 MLAs in an assembly of 40. Though some regional parties are trying to come together, Congress will defeat all of them.
 
Q: Will you be the CM again or would you like to go to the Centre?

A: I have no plans of doing politics at the Centre. I do not want to leave the state.
 
Q: What will you do if you are voted back to power?

A: I want to establish trade links with Bangladesh. Nothing was done for 10 years when I was not in power. Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very keen on trade links with our state. We already have trade links with Myanmar. This will give us access to the port. It will benefit Mizoram immensely.

Tags:
P LalthanhwalaCongressMizoramMizoram Assembly elections 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close