By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 22, 2017, 10:35 AM IST
Comments |
8-year-old gang-raped by five minors in Pune, search on
Representational image

Pune: In yet another horrific incident, an 8-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five minors in Pune, reports said on Friday.

According to ANI, a 19-year-old youth was also involved in the heinous crime. 

The Pune Police have, meanwhile, arrested the 19-year-old accused. 

A massive search is on for the minors who allegedly committed the crime and are now absconding.

Incident took place at Mithanagar Kondhwa Khurd locality in Pune.

More details are awaited.

