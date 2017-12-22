8-year-old gang-raped by five minors in Pune, search on

Pune: In yet another horrific incident, an 8-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five minors in Pune, reports said on Friday.

According to ANI, a 19-year-old youth was also involved in the heinous crime.

The Pune Police have, meanwhile, arrested the 19-year-old accused.

A massive search is on for the minors who allegedly committed the crime and are now absconding.

Incident took place at Mithanagar Kondhwa Khurd locality in Pune.

More details are awaited.