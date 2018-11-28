हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
crime

Cop booked for rape hit by train in Pune; suicide suspected

A 35-year-old police sub-inspector posted in Mumbai was killed Tuesday after being hit by a train, a day after he was booked in a rape case, in what police suspect is a case of suicide.


Representational image

PUNE: A 35-year-old police sub-inspector posted in Mumbai was killed Tuesday after being hit by a train, a day after he was booked in a rape case, in what police suspect is a case of suicide.

The incident took place this morning near the Shivajinagar railway station here, said police.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) identified the deceased as Sajan Sanap, a native of Nashik in North Maharashtra who was attached to the Amboli police station in Mumbai.

GRP officials said they suspect Sanap committed suicide, but the reason was not yet known.

"The incident took place between 9.30 and 10.30 am. Some people alerted police after spotting his body on the railway track," an officer said.

It has come to light that a case under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (d) (stalking) was registered against Sanap in Nashik Monday, he said.

"Currently, a case of accidental death has been registered, but we are investigating from all angles, including suicide one," the officer added. 

