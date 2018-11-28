हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pune

Fire breaks out in a slum in Pune, efforts on to douse the blaze

A fire broke out in a slum in Maharashtra’s Pune on Wednesday. The fire broke out in a slum area at Patil Estate Lane number 3 near Shivajinagar in Pune, reported news agency ANI.

Pic Courtesy: ANI

At least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited.

Tags:
PunePune slum fireslum fireMaharashtra

