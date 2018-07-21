हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Five killed, many injured as Pune building collapses

The building was reportedly 30 years old and had been served a notice by municipal body.

Five killed, many injured as Pune building collapses
ANI Photo

Pune: A 30-year-old building came crashing down in the city's Mundhwa area on Saturday morning, killing at least five and injuring many.

Rescue operations began immediately after the building collapsed and eight people were rescued from under the debris. An investigation has been assured.

The injured have been shifted to a local hospital.

News agency ANI has reported that the building was in critical state and it had been served a notice by the city's municipal body. 

