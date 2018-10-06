Police arrest 2 railway engineers in connection with Pune Hoarding Mishap

Police on Saturday arrested the Deputy engineer of Railway and his assistant in connection with the flex board mishap in Pune's Shivaji Nagar railway station.

The incident took place on Friday when a hoarding collapsed near Shivaji Nagar station claiming the lives of four people and injuring nine.

Five auto-rickshaws, two-wheeler, and a car were damaged in the collapse.

"We have arrested one Sanjay Singh, a junior engineer of the Central Railways and his assistant, identified as Pandurang Wanare, who works as a 'lohar' (blacksmith) in the Railways in connection with the Friday's incident.

"They have been arrested under the IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder)," said Jayashree Gaikwad, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lashkar Division).

The railways also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for injured.

The deceased were identified as Shamrao Kasar (70), Shamrao Dhotre (48), Shivaji Pardeshi (40) and Javed Khan (40).

On late Friday night, a case was registered against the railway officials, contractor and his workers who had been given the responsibility to dismantle the structure.

A CR official said an inquiry has been initiated into the incident.

