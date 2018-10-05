हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
accident

Pune: 3 dead, 9 injured as flex board collapses near Shivaji Nagar station

At least three people have died and nine injured after a flex banner beside a railway station collapsed on Friday. 

Representational Image

PUNE: At least three people have died and nine reported to be critically injured after a flex banner beside a railway station collapsed on Friday. 

The board collapsed on moving vehicles on the road damaging about seven to eight vehicles, news agency ANI reported. 

The flex board was located beside railway station of Pune's Shivaji Nagar.

It is reported that the work of cutting the flex banner was in progress but no proper support was given to the board due to which it collapsed. 

An enquiry has been ordered in the matter.

