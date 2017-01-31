Pune Infosys girl murder: Some others too had role in her death?

Pune: This claim has given a new twist to the murder case of Pune Infosys girl Rasila Raju OP.

Leader of the Opposition in Kerala assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, has said that he had visited the relatives of Rasila Raju OP in Kozhikode.

Also, Ramesh Chennitha has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devandra Fadnavis in connection with the murder.

Some others had a role in her death?

"There is some mystery in the murder and some others had a role in her death, Rasila's relatives informed me", Ramesh Chennitha said.

Meanwhile, Congress in Kerala has demanded a comprehensive probe into the murder of 23-year old woman software engineer from the state at the Pune campus of Infosys.

'Serious lapse on Infosys part'

Besides, the family also complained that there was 'serious lapse' on the part of the company, Ramesh Chennitha said.

In these circumstances, a comprehensive probe should be held and action taken against those responsible, he added.

Meanwhile, the body of the Rasila was on Tuesday brought to Kozhikode from Pune.

The death has come as a rude shock to her father and other close relatives. Her mother had passed away three years ago.

Rasila's murder

Rasila was found dead in a conference room on the 9th floor of the Infosys building in Phase II of Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park at Hinjawadi in Pune and police have arrested a security guard in connection with the murder.