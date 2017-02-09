Pune Infosys techie murder: Rasila Raju's family seeks CBI probe

Thiruvananthapuram: The family of Rasila Raju OP, the software engineer who was murdered at her Infosys office in Pune, has demanded a CBI enquiry into her killing.

Close relatives of Rasila said that there is every possibility that there could be more than one person involved in the murder. The police have already arrested Bhaben Saikia, an Assamese who worked as a security guard on the campus, for murdering the techie.

“The authorities are trying to close the case by just framing Saikia. She has never ever said that Saikia was troubling her. She had raised complaints against the company manager as well. The crime cannot have been perpetrated by just one person. For the truth to come out, we demand a CBI probe,” her close family members said on Monday.

“She last spoke to her cousin and that call was abruptly disconnected by her, saying that some people were approaching coming,” said her father. Her kin also said that the post-mortem examination report indicates that a tussle took place before the murder, as there are bite marks on her left shoulder.

With IANS inputs