Pune: Lovestruck romeo puts up 300 'I am sorry' hoardings for girlfriend

“A lovestruck Romeo sang the streets of serenade

Laying everybody low with a love song that he made”

This classic number by Dire Straits' took an interesting turn in Pune.

Twenty-five-year-old Nilesh Khedekar, trying to apologise to his girlfriend, put up a whopping 300 hoardings and banners.

The hoardings, put up near the locality where the girl stays, says, 'Shivde, I am sorry' with a big red heart in the middle of each hoarding and banner.



Khedekar, who's pursuing MBA, reportedly spent over Rs 72,000 to cover the skyline in the Pimple Saudagar area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

Soon enough, the hoardings caught the attention of the local residents who informed the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

A police case has been registered against the youth for defacing the area by putting up illegal hoardings.

"Khedekar told that he had some differences with his girlfriend whom he called 'Shivde'. In order to apologise to her, he came up with this idea of putting up hoardings and banners in the area where she stays. Khedekar roped in his friend to execute the plan," a police officer from Wakad police station told DNA.

"When we received some complaints that some illegal hoardings have been put up, we started inquiring. We visited number of flex printing firms and from one of those firms, we got a contact of a person. The person was identified as Vilas Shinde who turned out to be the friend of Khedekar. Shinde told us that Khedekar had given him the task to put up those hoardings and banners," the officer said.