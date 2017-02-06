Pune municipal poll: BJP kicks off campaign with 'oath of transparency'

Pune: BJP today launched its campaign for the Pune Municipal Corporation election today by administering oath of "transparency, corruption-free administration and good governance" to all nominees at historic Sinhagad Fort near here.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is leading the BJP campaign for the polls, has made transparency the main plank.

As many as 162 candidates, including 10 from the BJP ally Republican Party of India (Athawale group), took the pledge in morning. PMC is currently ruled by Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The pledge was read by state unit BJP president Raosaheb Danve, Pune MP Anil Shirole, district guardian minister Girish Bapat, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade and BJP's Pune district president Yogesh Gogawale.

On the occasion, Danve took a dig at the BJP's estranged ally Shiv Sena which recently announced to contest the upcoming polls in ten municipal corporations including BMC, on its own without tie-up with BJP.

"When the alliance was formed between BJP and Shiv Sena for the first time, (Sena founder late) Balasaheb Thackeray and (BJP leader late) Pramod Mahajan had decided that if the alliance were to be called off in future, both the parties will announce the break up amicably.

"Now, when the alliance is broken, allegations are levelled and the political atmosphere is being polluted," he said.

Danve said BJP made all possible efforts to forge the alliance with Sena, which came unstuck.

"I advise you not to resort to game of allegations and refrain from polluting the atmosphere by levelling charges against other candidates. Instead, all you should think of development of the city and how to bring funds for development of you own ward," he said addressing the candidates.

Claiming common people are happy with the performance of Centre and state governments of last two years, Danve said the BJP would repeat its winning performance in the elections to ten municipal corporations and 25 zilla parishads, slated on February 16 and 21.