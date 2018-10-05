Pune: Railways announces 5 lakh compensation for dead, 1 lakh for injured in flex board mishap

Railways on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the people who died in Pune' Shivaji Nagar after a flex board collapsed on the road.

The authorities have also issued a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for people who are seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for those injured after the banner collapsed on vehicles, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on Friday, three people died and nine were injured after the flex board beside Shivaji Nagar Railway Station collapsed along with the iron structure.

It is reported that the work of cutting the flex banner was in progress but no proper support was given to the board due to which it collapsed.

"The hoarding was being dismantled at around 2 pm by a contractor of the Railways. However, while dismantling it, the metal structure fell on the roadside.

"There were some auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers and four wheelers at (a nearby traffic) signal when the huge structure collapsed on them," said B Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I).

He said the police were investigating what exactly happened as there seems to have some "negligence" while dismantling the structure.

"An FIR will be registered under relevant sections of the IPC," said Singh.

Another police officer said it seems adequate safety measures were not taken while dismantling the structure.

According to fire brigade officials, five auto- rickshaws, one moped and one four-wheeler were damaged.

All the injured were rushed to the nearby government- run Sassoon General Hospital, they said.

"Since it was afternoon, there was not much traffic on the road. Had there been a huge traffic flow, there would have been more casualties," said a local resident.

After the incident, the road traffic near the mishap site was disrupted.

