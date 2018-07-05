हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pune school

Pune school withdraws directive on colour of innerwear for girl students, offers apology

A controversy erupted after Vishwashanti Gurukul School issued a directive on girl's innerwear in the school diary.

PUNE: Following a public outcry over the diktat on the colour of girls' innerwear during school hours, MAEER MIT's Vishwashanti Gurukul School has now withdrawn its controversial directive. 

The school released a notice on Thursday, recalling the directive and apologising for hurting sentiments. A copy of the notice, written in Marathi, was obtained by Zee News Media.

“It was not the school's intention to hurt any person or community's sentiments over school uniform rule. School management's focus is only on students. We are withdrawing the rules issued in the diary,” stated the school based in Pune's Kothrud area.

A controversy erupted after Vishwashanti Gurukul School issued a directive on girl's innerwear in the official school diary for the new academic session. Girls should wear white-coloured or skin-coloured innerwear, it stated. Parents also complained that the school forced them to sign the diktat to make sure everyone abides by the rules or else strict action will be taken.

In another diktat, the co-ed school directed the students to use washrooms during specific time only.

"The students are strictly advised to use urinals and toilets in specific time allotted in the time-table. In case of emergency and medical grounds, the students should take permission from their respective teacher and proceed to the toilet with a buddy," it stated.

Terming the guidelines "coercive and unnecessary", the parents approached the Education department and sought action against the school administration.

Earlier, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde on Thursday said that a committee would be sent to the school to probe the incident and further steps will be taken on it.

"On complaint from parents and students, Pune's Deputy Director of Education has been directed to send a committee to the school. On the committee's report education department will take steps," Tawde told ANI.

With agency inputs

