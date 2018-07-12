हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shridhar Chillal cuts nails after 66 years, to display them at Ripley's Believe It or Not!

The 82-year-old man from Pune had been growing his left hand's fingernails since 1952 when he was just 14.

Image Credit: Twitter/Guinness World Records

PUNE: Pune-based Shridhar Chillal, the man who held the Guinness World Record for having the longest fingernails, has finally cut them after 66 years.

According to ANI, Chillal clipped his nails, which had a combined length of 909.6 cm during a nail clipping ceremony in Times Square.

Chillal's longest single nail was his thumbnail, measuring 197.8 centimeters, while the measurement of his index fingernail was 164.5 cm, middle fingernail was 186.6 cm, ring fingernail was 181.6 cm and little fingernail was 179.1 cm.

He had made it to the Guinness Book of World Records in 2015 for having the 'Longest Fingernails on a Single Hand Ever'.

Shridhar's nails will now be displayed at Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Times Square in New York.

(With ANI inputs)

