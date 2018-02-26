24-year-old junior PGIMER doctor hailing from Tamil Nadu commits suicide

Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, a junior resident doctor of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) committed suicide, the authorities said on Monday.

According to reports, the body of 24-year-old Krishna Prasath R was found hanging from the ceiling of his hotel room on the institute campus.

Prasath hailed from Tamil Nadu and was a junior resident in the PGIMER's Department of Radiodiagnosis and Imaging.

The matter was reported to the Sector 11 Police Station.

Inspector Lakhbir Singh, who is probing the case, said that the reason for taking the extreme step is still not known, reported IANS.

A case has been registered over the incident and investigations are on, he added.

(With IANS inputs)