Adampur in Punjab shivers at 4.7 deg C, cold prevails in region

PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 13:25

Chandigarh: Adampur was the coldest place in Punjab today, recording minimum temperature of 4.7 degrees Celsius, even as cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of the state and neighbouring Haryana.

Most places in Punjab today recorded below normal minimum temperature, a Met Department official said here.

Amritsar too had a cold night at 5.6 degrees Celsius, down one notch against normal, while Halwara recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda (5.3 C) and Gurdaspur (7 C) also recorded below normal minimum temperatures.

Ludhiana registered a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius while Patiala's minimum temperature settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh registered a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Hisar recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius, down four notches against normal while Karnal's low settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below normal limits.

Ambala, however, saw its minimum temperature a degree above normal at 10.2 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 13:25

