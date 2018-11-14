हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Car looted

Alert sounded after four suspects loot car in Punjab's Madhopur and flee, search on

A massive search has been launched by the security forces in Punjab after the incident.

file photo

CHANDIGARH: Four unidentified persons looted a car in the Madhopur sector of the Pathankot district in Punjab near the India-Pakistan border and fled from the spot on Wednesday.

The four suspects were travelling from Jammu to Pathankot in a hired taxi, reported ANI.

Upon reaching Punjab's Madhopur, the four men spotted a silver Innova car and forced its owner to abandon the vehicle.

The culprits then took control of the vehicle and immediately fled from the spot. 

The matter was later reported to the Punjab Police, which has launched a massive search for the four suspects.

The Punjab Police has also alerted the nearby police stations.

Pathankot had been converted into an impregnable fortress after the terror attack on Indian Air Force base here and dozen check posts have been put up on the strategic Jammu-Pathankot National Highway to prevent any untoward incident. 

