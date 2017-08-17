Amarinder Singh announces 50,000 jobs for youths, Punjab govt to organise 'Rozgar Melas'

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that his government will provide jobs to 50,000 youth in the first phase of the 'Ghar Ghar Mein Naukri' scheme.

While making the announcements in his speech after unfurling the Tricolour during the state-level 71st Independence Day celebrations function on Tuesday, Singh announced various schemes and incentives for holistic development of border areas in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts.

The veteran Congress leader appealed to farmers not to resort to suicide.

The Congress government will be organising 'Rozgar Melas' across the state to implement Singh's poll promise to provide employment to the youth.

The Chief Minister announced construction of a new Sainik School in Dalla Gorian village in Gurdaspur district.

He also announced Rs 2.5 crore for the upgradation of infrastructure of police stations in Gurdaspur, Batala and Pathankot.

Fulfilling a long pending demand, he announced a state- of-the-art new bus stand to be constructed in Gurdaspur at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

An amount of Rs 84 crore had been set aside for providing toilets and water connections to all rural households in the district, he added.

The announcement of development projects assumes significance in the wake of upcoming Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll. The seat fell vacant after BJP MP Vinod Khanna died of cancer in April this year.