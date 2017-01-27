Badals of Punjab don't give water; Amarinder Singh will be next CM: Rahul Gandhi

Majitha: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday announced that Captain Amarinder Singh - his party's face in Punjab – will be the next chief minister in case of a victory in the crucial assembly polls here.

Addressing a rally in Majitha, Rahul said, ''Amarinder Singh will be the chief minister if Congress party wins assembly elections in Punjab.''

"Amarinder has been the Chief Minister of Punjab. He has worked very hard for the development of the state," Gandhi told a Congress party rally in this Punjab town.

The Gandhi scion also came down heavily on the SAD-BJP alliance, saying the Parkash Singh Badal government has badly looted the people of Punjab in all these years.

People of Punjab are being looted everyday in one way or another. Congress will ensure that this money returns to the people, Rahul Gandhi said.

There is a monopoly in everything by one family. All industries are exiting Punjab only because of the Badals ruling the state, Rahul Gandhi said in Majitha

Expressing deep concerns over the farmers' suicide, the Congress VP said, ''Farmers are committing suicide in the state but 'Badals' here don't give water.''

Shifting focus to the drugs menace, the Congress leader said, ''If the Congress is voted to power, we will ensure strict action is taken against those involved in the drug racket.''

I said four years back also that 70% youth are affected by drugs. Badals then made fun of me. Now whole Punjab is saying what I said, he added.

Attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Rahul said, ''PM says he is fighting corruption. How can someone who says he’s fighting the corrupt stand together with the Badals?''

He also came down heavily on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying he now wants to become the chief minister of Punjab after cheating the people of Delhi.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal are also due to hold rallies in Punjab today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Jalandhar where he will address a rally at 1 pm in support of the Akali-BJP candidates.

He will address another rally in Ludhiana on January 29. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow will be held in Patiala at 12 noon.

Besides, Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Ramlal, Narendra Tomar and Avinash Rai Khanna will campaign for the BJP candidates.

The BJP`s Punjab manifesto focuses on implantation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The manifesto focuses on physical infrastructure, poverty elimination, education and health care.

The BJP`s manifesto for Punjab includes free education till PhD for girls belonging to economically weaker sections and job for every family.

Punjab will vote on February 4 and the counting will take place on March 11.

With ANI inputs