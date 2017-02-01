Bathinda blast: Police submits report to Election Commission, indicates IED use

Chandigarh: Investigation conducted by Punjab Police has indicated the use of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in car explosion at Bathinda which left six persons dead even as the Election Commission asked the state police to strengthen security during poll campaigns.

In a report submitted to the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh, police blamed some "mischievous elements" for the car blast with the help of IED, a state election official said here today.

The police investigation found two pressure cookers were to be used in carrying out the explosion, the official said.

"In the incident, one cooker exploded while other was found near the blast site," the official said, adding circuit chip and shrapnel, nuts and bolts have also been recovered from the blast site.

The blast was so powerful that it ripped apart the car.

Though the police have not ruled out the possibility of terror angle in the blast, yet it has not pointed out the same in the report, official said.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission had asked Punjab Police to submit a detailed report on the explosion.

"The report will be submitted to the Election Commission today," official added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission today directed the concerned officials in the state to step up vigil, tighten security and carry out inspection before the start of any poll campaign event in the state.

The Commission has also appealed to all the political parties not to make allegations against each other in connection with the blast in Bathinda.

"We have appealed to the political parties not to make allegations against each by raising car explosion issue till the election process is over," official said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that the blast at Maur was a direct result of the "nexus between AAP and radical elements" while AAP accused Sukhbir Badal of plotting the blast.

"Seeing his "imminent defeat and subsequent arrest in crimes and corruption cases," it is suspected that Sukhbir Badal is allegedly plotting terror crimes using his connection with India's enemies sitting across the border," the AAP alleged in a statement today.

Six people died in the explosion in a car near the venue of the poll campaign of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi at Maur Mandi of Bathinda district yesterday.

Jassi, who is contesting from Maur assembly seat, is a relative of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Jassi has Z plus security cover.

In this incident, the security guard of Jassi was injured, official said.