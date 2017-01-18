Battle for Punjab: Capt Amarinder Singh files nomination from Badal stronghold Lambi

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh, Wednesday, filed his nomination papers against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) heavyweight, Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, from Lambi.

While Capt Singh has also the Congress candidate from his hometown Patiala, he aims to prove a point by contesting, and hopefully defeating, the senior Badal.

The Congress had earlier asserted that he wished to defeat all the top Akali leaders "responsible for destroying the state through drugs, mafia and the goonda raj".

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu has also filed his nomination today from East Amritsar constituency today.

Sidhu`s associate and former hockey player Pargat Singh has been allotted the ticket from Jalandhar Cantt, with Jalandhar DCC Rural president Jagbir Singh Brar chosen to contest the Nakodar seat.

In his debut assembly polls, he faces Bharatiya Janata Party`s Rajesh Honey, a young leader who worked in Sidhu`s camp for years.

Sidhu is expected to be the Congress` star campaigner in as many as 70 rallies through the state for the coming election.

