BSF guns down Pakistani intruder in Gurdaspur sector of Punjab
IANS | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 19:45
Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down a Pakistani intruder in Gurdaspur sector of Punjab on Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place near Simbal.
"A Pakistani intruder crossed the border and came inside Indian territory. BSF challenged him to stop but the intruder continued with his aggressive posture and kept moving towards (us). BSF troopers opened fire in self-defence and killed the intruder," a BSF spokesman said.
Suspected terrorists from Pakistan have carried out terror attacks in Punjab in 2015 and 2016.
The first attack was in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district on July 27, 2015. The second attack was on January 2 on the Pathankot air base.
First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 19:45
